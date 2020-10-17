UrduPoint.com
Faisal Terms PDM Public Meeting A Flop Show

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 12:50 AM

Faisal terms PDM public meeting a flop show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Khan Friday termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public gathering in Gujranwala a flop show and futile exercise.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the opposition parties had totally failed in managing crowd for its power show against the government.

The convicted and criminals had assembled at one platform of PDM to halt the ongoing accountability process against them, he added.

Replying to a question, the senator said the country's economy was heading into right direction under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

