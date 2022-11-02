Faisal Town Serving the Nation

Over the years, people has been knowing Chaudhry Abdul Majeed as a property tycoon and the founder of Faisal Town group which is the 3rd largest privately held real estate development company in Pakistan

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022) Over the years, people has been knowing Chaudhry Abdul Majeed as a property tycoon and the founder of Faisal Town group which is the 3rd largest privately held real estate development company in Pakistan. But, very few are cognizant of his services to humanity. Faisal Town has also been running a Non-Government Organization (NGO) extending support to a large segment of society mainly widows, orphans, the destitute, and the underprivileged.

Faisal Town group’s Foundation known as CAM Foundation is a non-partisan, non-political registered philanthropic organization working to uplift deserving and underprivileged countrymen. Through the Foundation, Faisal Town group serves humanity in need at large to make lives of the fellow beings easier and happier.

The contribution of Faisal Town group is not limited to emergency relief services but encompasses running skill-based educational institutions, provision of meals to the needy, construction of worship places, construction of houses for widows/orphans, providing medical care, building schools, and parks, Cricket and Football grounds. Faisal Town also plants thousands of samplings every year to keep the environment green and clean. In short, Faisal Town tries its best to serve the nation in whatever capacity it can.

In recent floods, Faisal Town group stepped up to help its countrymen affected by the torrential rains which caused heavy flooding in all four provinces of Pakistan (Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Baluchistan) as well as Northern areas and Kashmir. The group aimed to leave no stone unturned in healing the wounds of those suffering due to calamity because the severity of the flood was unimaginable. The government was unable to cope with the situation because Pakistan has never seen such a big catastrophe before. According to statistics, 33 million people - 15% of Pakistan’s population have been affected by the devastating flood. Unprecedented rains and flash floods killed more than 1,600 people, including 555 children and an additional 12,860 were injured. It swept away homes, vehicles, crops, and livestock and damage estimated at 30 billion USD. 546,288 people are living in temporary camps. These are the deadliest floods in Pakistan since 2010 and the deadliest in the world since the 2017 South Asian floods.

Utilizing the available resources, Faisal Town group arranged a live telethon transmission where donors pledged donations of millions of rupees. The group appealed to the masses to donate generously and contribute actively to this need of the hour; which has rendered millions of families displaced and lost shelter.

The amount collected by the donors was distributed among organizations carrying out relief activities in the affected areas. Faisal Town group distributed 42,000,00 PKR each among Bait-us-Salam Trust, JDC, IDSP, Al-Khidmat, and others for rescue, relief, and rehabilitation of affected fellow beings. Foundation ensured the delivery of aid & sustenance goods on the ground in a transparent, meticulous, and diligent manner. The amount was meant to provide cash, meals, medicines, mosquito [nets], and blankets to affected communities.

Faisal Town group has recently inaugurated a state-of-the-art higher education center in the Federal Capital of Pakistan which is not only providing quality education but offering employment opportunities to hundreds of people in Pakistan. National Excellence Institute (NEI) aims to provide world-class education to produce industry leaders and highly qualified manpower through quality education and world-class research facilities. A team of highly qualified professionals in the field of education and management is working round the clock to facilitate future leaders in the best possible way there. The initiative is taken by the Foundation to reduce poverty by providing a skilled and energetic workforce to start-ups and business conglomerates nationally and internationally. The institution is offering world-class education in various subjects from eight faculties. Besides formal education, the facility of career counseling is also available for the students to guide them about future options and market demands so that they can choose the field relevant to their skills and mindset. The library has more than 5000 books, the computer lab has more than 50 systems for students and they have free access to the internet inside the campus. Free medical aid and sports facilities are being provided to keep students physically fit.

Faisal Town Group has also built many mosques, Parks, Cricket Grounds, Football Grounds, and many other facilities for the welfare of the people in Islamabad/Rawalpindi where hundreds of people can get facilitated at one time. All the expenditures of the mosques are being provided by the Foundation including utility bills and the salary of the “Imam masjid”.

Faisal Town group and its Foundation have done much more for the solace, comfort, and ease of society which needs to be highlighted because problems faced by Pakistan can only be addressed when “haves” will start contributing to “have-nots”.