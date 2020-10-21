UrduPoint.com
Faisal Urges Citizens To Ensure Implementing COVID-19 SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 07:58 PM

Faisal urges citizens to ensure implementing COVID-19 SOPs

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that there were threats of spread of the COVID-19 and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in Coronavirus cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said that there were threats of spread of the COVID-19 and asked the citizens to continue implementing protective measures as per directions to stem the increase in Coronavirus cases.

In a media briefing, he said that keeping in view the increasing number of coronavirus cases in various cities of the country, citizens should follow social distancing and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in the country.

He advised the citizens to strictly follow standard operating procedures (SOPs) in markets, offices and houses to help mitigate the exposure to the COVID-19. He said that there were reports of violation of SOPs in markets by citizens and not wearing mask in public places.

He asked the citizens to support the efforts of government in its fight against COVID-19 and effectively implementing its relaxation policy to continue business activities and normalizing the lives of citizens.

"If citizens fail to implement precautionary measures against the disease there are chances of re-occurrence of virus which can lead to restriction on business activities.

Any further closure of industry due to negligence will badly affect our social life." He said that as per daily reports corona cases were increasing in Karachi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Multan and other cities while 19 deaths were reported during last 24 hours from Coronavirus.

He said that it was good sign that SOPs were strictly followed in educational institutions. He said that people should follow SOPs like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc.

He said that government's guidelines provide practices that address specific health and safety concerns related to the spread of COVID-19, and to put protocols into practice during shopping and taking food in restaurants.

He said that COVID-19 pandemic has struck the world due to rapid human-to-human transmission and preventive measures play an important role in limiting the spread of a disease and can help reducing the infection transmission and unnecessary burden on health care facilities.

He said that the world has praised the efforts and strategy of Pakistan in controlling coronavirus cases but unfortunately present facts and figure of the disease show increasing trend of Covid-19.

