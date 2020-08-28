Faisal urges people to continue following COVID-19 SOPs as the danger still persists

Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed Friday urged the people to continue following guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 as the danger of contracting the deadly infection was not yet ended

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed Friday urged the people to continue following guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 as the danger of contracting the deadly infection was not yet ended.

In a statement, he said global scientists were still astonished - how the pandemic was controlled by Pakistan.

The success in containing COVID-19 spread was the result of the prayers of the people, effective strategy adding "We should thankful to the Allah Almighty for this special act of kindness.""We must continue following the COVID-19 preventive guidelines, besides taking care of others," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, right from day, had ensured extending maximum support to the poor people to save them from negative effects of lockdown, he added.