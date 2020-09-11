Faisal Vawda assures full support to Marwa family

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda here on Friday visited the bereaved family of girl child Marwa, killed in the city after being subjected to severe abuse, a few days ago

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda here on Friday visited the bereaved family of girl child Marwa, killed in the city after being subjected to severe abuse, a few days ago.

Expressing his full support and sympathy, he assured the parents that culprits would be brought to task and justice would be actually delivered so as to set a precedence that such tragedies may no more be repeated.

Talking to family, residents of Pir Bukhari Colony, UC 20, Main University Road, the minister said, no society could tolerate excesses committed against children particularly women and people in general, adding that concerted efforts are to be made ensuring that it should not persist any more.