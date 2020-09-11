UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisal Vawda Assures Full Support To Marwa Family

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:02 PM

Faisal Vawda assures full support to Marwa family

Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda here on Friday visited the bereaved family of girl child Marwa, killed in the city after being subjected to severe abuse, a few days ago

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda here on Friday visited the bereaved family of girl child Marwa, killed in the city after being subjected to severe abuse, a few days ago.

Expressing his full support and sympathy, he assured the parents that culprits would be brought to task and justice would be actually delivered so as to set a precedence that such tragedies may no more be repeated.

Talking to family, residents of Pir Bukhari Colony, UC 20, Main University Road, the minister said, no society could tolerate excesses committed against children particularly women and people in general, adding that concerted efforts are to be made ensuring that it should not persist any more.

Related Topics

Water Road May Women Family Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Real estate dealers urge government to take notice ..

2 minutes ago

AC visits Basic Health Unit to inspect facilities

2 minutes ago

China needs to be prepared to defeat India's illus ..

2 minutes ago

NLF workers pay tribute to Baldia Factory victims ..

2 minutes ago

CEO DRAP assures full support to pharmacist profes ..

9 minutes ago

Petition moved against Kashmala Tariq in Islamabad ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.