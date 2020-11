(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

In his condolence statement, the minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.