Faisal Vawda criticizes last govts for weak handling of national institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), Senator Faisal Vawda on Monday criticized the last governments of Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N, for weak handling of national institutions.

The PPP and PML-N, could not pay attention to improve railway and power sectors, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The PPP and PML-N, leaders who had been in power for the last many years, could not change the old railway track system besides improving the transmission lines, he lamented. He said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was trying to make progress in every sector but it would take time to achieve due results.

Commenting on Maryam and Shahbaz Sharif, he said the leaders of PML-N had failed in their designs to topple the ruling party.

Maryam and Shahbaz after facing disappointment from Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), were trying to seek help from establishment for regaining power, he added.

Replying to a question, he said there was strong wish of PML-N to abolish the cases of Maryam Nawaz so that she could go to London for meeting her father.