Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Thursday congratulated the whole nation on the victory of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani today

"I had already told that the opposition parties would be failed in removing Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, who was running the house smoothly and effectively," he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister thanked all the senators who voted against no-trust motion and also congratulated Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani on maintaining his seat.

He said the corrupt leadership of both Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz were adopting pressure tactics to halt accountability process against their bigwigs and to get National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but they would fail in doing so.

Getting NRO from Prime Minister Imran Khan was impossible as he had struggled for 22 years against elimination of corruption from the country, he added.

Faisal Vawda said the nefarious politics of the opposition parties just for getting NRO had been unmasked to the public. There was no face saving left for them, if they had any self respect they would all leave from politics, he said.

He said the leadership of PPP and PML-N had ruined the national economy by taking huge loans while the incumbent government was paying installation with interest.