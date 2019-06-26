Faisal Vawda for strict enforcement of River Act to reduce floods related losses

Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda has said that there is dire need to remove the encroachments in the flood plains of river water ways through enactment of River Act and its strict enforcement by the provinces to reduce the losses to public and private properties and precious human lives from likely floods in the coming monsoon season

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda has said that there is dire need to remove the encroachments in the flood plains of river water ways through enactment of River Act and its strict enforcement by the provinces to reduce the losses to public and private properties and precious human lives from likely floods in the coming monsoon season.

Chairing the 54th Annual Meeting of Federal Flood Commission, Ministry of Water Resources to review preparedness for 2019-Monsoon Season, the minister noted with concern that the encroachments in the river waterways besides major Nullahs by the public masses in Provinces were so frequent that even low floods could create havoc.

He urged the provinces and federal agencies for prompt approval of their respective Flood Plain management Acts and their strict enforcement to prevent the encroachment in the waterways on permanent basis.

Head, Flood Forecasting Division, PMD, Lahore apprised the meeting that this year's monsoon rains would be normal with above normal rains expected in Northern Areas (GB, KP, Punjab, AJ&K) coupled with westerly incursion. Snow melt might result into an extreme flood event.

The meeting expressed dissatisfaction over the late submission of priority flood protection projects by the provincial governments and hence their late implementation.

The Secretary Ministry of Water Resources urged the provinces and federal agencies for timely submission of PC-I of emergent nature flood protection projects being funded through the federal Government PSDP so that their timely approval and implementations could be ensured in the best public interest towards protection from floods.

The meeting was attended by Muhammad Ashraf, Secretary, Ministry of Water Resources, Ahmed Kamal, Chief Engineering Adviser & Chairman Federal Flood Commission and other senior officials of the related federal and provincial government organizations, including representative from Pak Army to discuss all issues related to flood preparedness.

All the stakeholders briefed the meeting on pre-emptive measures taken to minimize the effects of damages in the event of occurrence of floods.

The Minister directed all concerned to remain vigilant with reinforced and round-the-clock coordination throughout the monsoon season.

The meeting was further informed that PMD's and WAPDA's related equipments were fully functional.

WASA Rawalpindi and District Government, Rawalpindi were directed for the complete clearing of Lai Nullah beds/ sides at critical locations from waste material dumped by the locals and also removal of encroachment at different places in compliance with the early warning system installed.

In view of forecast of rains and expected urban flooding, the provinces were advised to be fully vigilant and clear all storm drains in cities and towns especially in cities like Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad etc.