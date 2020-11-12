Faisal Vawda granted time to file comments in his eligibility case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted more time to Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda for submission of comments in a case challenging his eligibility as member Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted more time to Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda for submission of comments in a case challenging his eligibility as member Parliament.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition moved by Barrister Jahangir Jadoon against federal minister.

During the course of proceedings, new counsel Haroon Duggal submitted power of attorney for Faisal Vawda and prayed the court to grant some time for submission of comments.

Justice Farooq said that initial arguments in this case had been completed, adding that the petitioner's case was that 'the federal minister was American citizen at the time of submission of his nomination papers to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)'.

The court asked the lawyer to study this case as this was only related to dates, adding that it had sought record from ECP.

The lawyer requested the court to direct ECP to share these documents with the defense to this the court remarked that nomination papers and affidavit was submitted by his client himself.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that this court had already given maximum time to the defense for filing comments, adding that delaying tactics were being used to waste the court time.

The defense lawyer said that he had to travel from Lahore to appear in this case to this the bench said that it was only a distance of 3:30 hours.

The lawyer said that he had to conduct a meeting with his client who was living in Karachi.

The court remarked that it was a case of quo-warranto seeking to de-seat someone. If Vawda was not an American citizen at time of submission of his nomination papers then there was no issue, Justice Farooq said.

The court then adjourned hearing on the case till December 15.