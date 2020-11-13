UrduPoint.com
Faisal Vawda Grieves Over Death Of Chief Justice PHC

Faizan Hashmi 45 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 03:17 PM

Faisal Vawda grieves over death of Chief Justice PHC

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmed Seth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Waqar Ahmed Seth.

In his condolence statement, the minister expressed deep sympathies with the bereave family and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

The minister also appreciated services rendered by the late Chief Justice of PHC.

Meanwhile, Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior Rehman Malik also condoled the death of CJ PHC. He also prayed for the departed soul in eternal peace.

