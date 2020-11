Faisal Vawda grieves over death of former federal minister

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former Federal Minister for Water and Power Chaudhary Ahmed Mukhtar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of former Federal Minister for Water and Power Chaudhary Ahmed Mukhtar.

In a condolence message issued here, the minister expressed deep sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.