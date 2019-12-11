UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisal Vawda Lauds Chohan For Restrain Over Lawyers Attack

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:37 PM

Faisal Vawda lauds Chohan for restrain over lawyers attack

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday appreciated provincial minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan for expressing restraint over lawyers attack during violent protest at Punjab Institute of Cardiology

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday appreciated provincial minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan for expressing restraint over lawyers attack during violent protest at Punjab Institute of Cardiology.

The minister tweeted, "Well done FayyazulHassan Chohan! Very graceful of you that you didn't take any harsh action and avoided the inevitable despite how these hooligans maltreated you.

These were the criminals at the behest of PMLN.

Condemnable how they attacked the hospital, law must take its course."

Related Topics

Attack Protest Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Water Lawyers Criminals Faisal Vawda Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Russia's Bogdanov, Syrian Youth Party Chief Discus ..

2 minutes ago

PPP Rawalpindi division office bearers call on Bil ..

3 minutes ago

Cricket: India v West Indies T20 scoreboard

3 minutes ago

Russia Expects Turkey to Share Details of Maritime ..

3 minutes ago

Sixes galore as India clinch T20 series win over W ..

3 minutes ago

Govt's writ to be maintained, violent lawyers to b ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.