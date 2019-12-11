Faisal Vawda lauds Chohan for restrain over lawyers attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Wednesday appreciated provincial minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan for expressing restraint over lawyers attack during violent protest at Punjab Institute of Cardiology

The minister tweeted, "Well done FayyazulHassan Chohan! Very graceful of you that you didn't take any harsh action and avoided the inevitable despite how these hooligans maltreated you.

These were the criminals at the behest of PMLN.

Condemnable how they attacked the hospital, law must take its course."