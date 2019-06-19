UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisal Vawda Pledges To Purge Country Of Corrupt Elements

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 11:59 PM

Faisal Vawda pledges to purge country of corrupt elements

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday pledged to purge the country of corrupt elements for smooth flow of system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday pledged to purge the country of corrupt elements for smooth flow of system.

Those involved in plundering national money, money laundering and debt pile-up issues, must be given exemplary punishment, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N had been playing with democratic system for personal interest, he said. Both the parties had been using the democratic system as a tool for corruption, he added.

Most of the members of Sharif family had left the country for abroad while Nawaz Sharif was facing jail due to corruption charges, the minister stated.

The leaders of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others were also confronting with similar situation, he said.

He said he even did not like to shake hands with those who looted looted the national money.

The whole nation was observing the collusion of both the political parties for personal gains, Vawda said.

To a question, he said Pime Minister Imran Khan took over the rein of the country when the economy was showing bleak picture.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was trying to revive the economy and all important decisions were being taken to improve the system.

About Opposition call for APC, he said no one would come out to support the leaders of PPP and PML-N, as both the party heads were sent behind the bars due to corruption and money laundering charges.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz APC Water Faryal Talpur Jail Pakistan Peoples Party Money Muslim Family All Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Opposition Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Freak Guptill dismissal sparks New Zealand World C ..

1 minute ago

Balochistan govt unveils Rs 419 billion budget for ..

1 minute ago

PFA seals two fake drink making factories

1 minute ago

Chief of Logistic Staff Iraqi Ministry of Defence ..

1 minute ago

Cultural show featuring Pak-China artists performa ..

4 minutes ago

Qasim Naveed Qamar vows to provide jobs to all spe ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.