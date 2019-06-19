Faisal Vawda pledges to purge country of corrupt elements

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday pledged to purge the country of corrupt elements for smooth flow of system

Those involved in plundering national money, money laundering and debt pile-up issues, must be given exemplary punishment, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

The Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N had been playing with democratic system for personal interest, he said. Both the parties had been using the democratic system as a tool for corruption, he added.

Most of the members of Sharif family had left the country for abroad while Nawaz Sharif was facing jail due to corruption charges, the minister stated.

The leaders of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur and others were also confronting with similar situation, he said.

He said he even did not like to shake hands with those who looted looted the national money.

The whole nation was observing the collusion of both the political parties for personal gains, Vawda said.

To a question, he said Pime Minister Imran Khan took over the rein of the country when the economy was showing bleak picture.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) government was trying to revive the economy and all important decisions were being taken to improve the system.

About Opposition call for APC, he said no one would come out to support the leaders of PPP and PML-N, as both the party heads were sent behind the bars due to corruption and money laundering charges.