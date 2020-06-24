UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisal Vawda Reviews Implementation Plan Of Diamer Bhasha Dam Project

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 10:40 PM

Faisal Vawda reviews implementation plan of Diamer Bhasha Dam Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda on Wednesday presided over a meeting at WAPDA Complex for Mega Hydel Projects to review implementation plan of strategically important Diamer Bhasha Dam Project.

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzammil Hussain, WAPDA Member (Water) and General Manager (Diamer Bhasha Dam Project) Amir Bashir Chaudhry and representatives of the consultants and the contractors attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister expressed satisfaction that Diamer Bhasha Dam Project was progressing well despite the fact that Covid-19 pandemic had slowed down routine life the world over. Following award of the contract last month, the activities on this phenomenal project had been continuing at a good pace that reflected the commitment of the incumbent government for construction of mega dams to avert looming water crisis in the country and add low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid, he further said.

The Implementation Plan of the project was also discussed in details during the meeting.

The Federal Minister directed the Project authorities, consultants and contractors to adhere to the timelines specified in the plan, so that the project was completed on time.

The WAPDA Chairman briefed about the major milestones of the implementation plan. He apprised the meeting that the contractors had been mobilizing to the site soon after signing of the contract, while construction work on the main dam would start very soon. He added that the works for infrastructure development in the project area was being carried out at a good pace.

The Chairman said that WAPDA was committed to completing Diamer Bhasha Dam Project in accordance with the stipulated time frame.

It is pertinent to mention that Diamer Bhasha Dam Project is being pursued vigorously. There is a massive build-up of machinery and plants at site, as the Water Resources Federal Minister and WAPDA Chairman pushed the mobilization.

Diamer Bhasha Dam will provide water for agriculture, mitigate floods and also generate low-cost hydel electricity for economic development in the country.

The project has a gross storage capacity of 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4500 megawatt (MW), with annual generation of 18.1 billion units per annum. Construction of the project will enhance life of Tarbela Dam by 35 years.

Related Topics

World Electricity Water Bhasha Dam WAPDA Agriculture Dam SITE Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Billion Million Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

ADNEC field hospital now free of COVID-19 patients

46 minutes ago

AMF releases general guidelines for central banks ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Mohammed Bin Rashid Uni ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority su ..

2 hours ago

Companies engaging in Relevant Activities must sub ..

2 hours ago

Minister of State for Food Security launches UAE A ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.