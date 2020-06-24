Faisal Vawda reviews implementation plan of Diamer Bhasha Dam Project

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda on Wednesday presided over a meeting at WAPDA Complex for Mega Hydel Projects to review implementation plan of strategically important Diamer Bhasha Dam Project.

Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt. Gen. (Retd) Muzammil Hussain, WAPDA Member (Water) and General Manager (Diamer Bhasha Dam Project) Amir Bashir Chaudhry and representatives of the consultants and the contractors attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Federal Minister expressed satisfaction that Diamer Bhasha Dam Project was progressing well despite the fact that Covid-19 pandemic had slowed down routine life the world over. Following award of the contract last month, the activities on this phenomenal project had been continuing at a good pace that reflected the commitment of the incumbent government for construction of mega dams to avert looming water crisis in the country and add low-cost hydel electricity to the National Grid, he further said.

The Implementation Plan of the project was also discussed in details during the meeting.

The Federal Minister directed the Project authorities, consultants and contractors to adhere to the timelines specified in the plan, so that the project was completed on time.

The WAPDA Chairman briefed about the major milestones of the implementation plan. He apprised the meeting that the contractors had been mobilizing to the site soon after signing of the contract, while construction work on the main dam would start very soon. He added that the works for infrastructure development in the project area was being carried out at a good pace.

The Chairman said that WAPDA was committed to completing Diamer Bhasha Dam Project in accordance with the stipulated time frame.

It is pertinent to mention that Diamer Bhasha Dam Project is being pursued vigorously. There is a massive build-up of machinery and plants at site, as the Water Resources Federal Minister and WAPDA Chairman pushed the mobilization.

Diamer Bhasha Dam will provide water for agriculture, mitigate floods and also generate low-cost hydel electricity for economic development in the country.

The project has a gross storage capacity of 8.1 million acre feet (MAF) and power generation capacity of 4500 megawatt (MW), with annual generation of 18.1 billion units per annum. Construction of the project will enhance life of Tarbela Dam by 35 years.