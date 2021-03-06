Faisal Vawda submitted false affidavit on his dual nationality: IHC

(@fidahassanain)

Islamabad High Court has issued detailed verdict in disqualification case of Federal Minister Faisal Vawda over charges of dual nationality.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2021) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday held that prima facie the affidavit submitted by PTI leader Faisal Vawda regarding his dual nationality was “false”.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC issued detailed verdict in disqualification case of Federal Minister Faisal Vawda.

The IHC had earlier disposed of the petition questioning Vawda’s election after the prime minister submitted his resignation from the National Assembly.

The order said: “Since the affidavits were tendered before the Election Commission of Pakistan it is just and proper that the Election Commission of Pakistan probes into the matter of veracity of affidavit furnished by Faisal Vawda on 11.06.2018 and if same is found to be false to stipulate the effect thereof pursuant to observations made in PLD 2020 SC 591,”.

The order held that since the lawmaker has resigned as Member of National Assembly no writ of quo-warranto can be issued with respect to holding dual nationality.

It held that the matter of furnishing false affidavit, however, is to be probed by the Election Commission of Pakistan since the same was submitted before it and the Commission may pass appropriate orders with respect to the same.

The court also observed disappointment that Vawda lingered on the matter by not filing the reply under one pretext or the other which delayed the adjudication of the matter.

Faisal Vawda had won the 2018 general election from Karachi’s NA-249 constituency. The minister remained an American national even when the scrutiny of his nomination papers were completed.

The top court had in the past had categorically ruled that the candidates who hold dual national were supposed to submit a renunciation certificate of the foreign nationality along with their nomination papers.