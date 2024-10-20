Open Menu

Faisal Vawda Terms Passage Of 26th Constitutional Amendment Historic Achievement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM

Faisal Vawda terms passage of 26th constitutional amendment historic achievement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Former Federal Minister and Senator Faisal Vawda on Sunday hailed the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment as a "historic success" and expressed satisfaction over the high number of votes it received.

Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, he revealed that he had refused to meet PTI founder following the events of May 9 in Lahore.

He said that the people of Pakistan would now witness progress, prosperity and development as a result of the amendment.

He also criticized the current PTI leadership for leading the party's founder into its present difficulties, adding, "Had Imran Khan listened to me at that time, he would be in a much better position today, instead of being in jail."

In response to a question about PTI's founder, Vawda expressed skepticism about the possibility of any relief for him.

