Faisal Vawda Terms Passage Of 26th Constitutional Amendment Historic Achievement
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 20, 2024 | 11:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) Former Federal Minister and Senator Faisal Vawda on Sunday hailed the passage of the 26th constitutional amendment as a "historic success" and expressed satisfaction over the high number of votes it received.
Speaking to the media outside Parliament House, he revealed that he had refused to meet PTI founder following the events of May 9 in Lahore.
He said that the people of Pakistan would now witness progress, prosperity and development as a result of the amendment.
He also criticized the current PTI leadership for leading the party's founder into its present difficulties, adding, "Had Imran Khan listened to me at that time, he would be in a much better position today, instead of being in jail."
In response to a question about PTI's founder, Vawda expressed skepticism about the possibility of any relief for him.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024
Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..
Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day
Football: English Premier League results
Tennis: Almaty ATP results
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival
Football: English Championship results
LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues
Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October
Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..
Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Scholars, writers for keeping current Sindhi Arabic script in its original status32 minutes ago
-
Passage of 26th constitutional amendment, incomplete agenda of CoD fulfilled: Ishaq Dar1 hour ago
-
Tarar questions PTI’s accusations regarding Senator Dr. Zarqa2 hours ago
-
Lawmakers urge PTI to support 26th Constitutional Amendment Bill for strengthening judicial system2 hours ago
-
PMD forecast hot, dry weather for most parts of country2 hours ago
-
Police intensify crackdown on illegal weapons2 hours ago
-
Senate approves long-awaited 26th constitutional amendment bill2 hours ago
-
Gilgit-Baltistan seeks PLRA help to digitise its land records2 hours ago
-
More than Rs. 1.6m released for medical expenses of cops, families2 hours ago
-
Steps underway to make BoR courts work transparently2 hours ago
-
SSP Investigation reviews security arrangements for Pak- England cricket matches3 hours ago
-
Teenage girl abducted in Wah Cantt3 hours ago