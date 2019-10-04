Faisal Vawda thanks Allah and people of the country

UrduPoint.com
Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda has expressed his gratitude to Allah for rejection of the petition by Sindh High Court seeking his disqualification as a returned candidate from NA 249

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda has expressed his gratitude to Allah for rejection of the petition by Sindh High Court seeking his disqualification as a returned candidate from NA 249.

Talking to media Friday afternoon, he said it were people of the constituency who voted him to power against a number of contenders including PML-N President, Shahbaz Sharif.

Claiming that petition against his victory was filed with malafide intention, Vawda said his party Pakistan Tehrik e Insaaf, under the leadership of Imran Khan believes in service to the people with absolute sincerity of purpose and commitment.

He said the Opposition leader and his party in the national assembly since their lost in 2018 elections, had been making desperate attempts to secure public sympathy. "Which has gone in vain and PML-N has lost its credibility in the eyes of masses," he said.

The Federal Minister, accompanied by MPA (Sindh) Malik Shahzad Awan said the rejection of petition seeking his dismissal and also of his colleague from the provincial assembly (PS 116) reflected victory of the righteous. He said the PTI government was presently fighting against a mafia and fortunately enjoys the support of masses prerequisite to prevail upon unscrupulous elements.

