Faisal Vawda thinks hanging 5000 corrupt people will change Pakistan’s fate

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 12th June, 2019) Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has said that hanging 5000 corrupt people will change the fate of 22 crore Pakistanis.

Speaking at Hamid Mir’s Capital Talk, Faisal Vawda said that hanging 5000 corrupt people in Pakistan will change the fate of countrymen.

To this, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Saeed Ghani said, “70% of these 5000 people are now with PTI.”

Following the arrests of Asif Zardari and Hamza Shahbaz, Faisal Vawda hinted towards the arrest of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

He said that the government has important evidence against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the LNG case, adding that it will soon be revealed to media.

He said that NAB is an independent institution of the country, adding that it has been dealing with the cases without any influence of the government.

He said the incumbent government has no policy to give national reconciliation ordinance (NRO) to the opposition parties.