Faisal Vawda Underlines Need For Collective Efforts To Fight Against Coronavirus

Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

Faisal Vawda underlines need for collective efforts to fight against coronavirus

Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda Saturday underlined the need to take collective efforts to successfully fight against the coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda Saturday underlined the need to take collective efforts to successfully fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The Federal government was fully cooperating with the provincial governments to take unified decisions to contain the pandemic, he said talking to a private news channel.

It was delighted, the minister said that the Sindh government was following the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the lockdown. The Sindh government was authorized in taking decisions after 18th amendment, he added.

