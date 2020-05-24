UrduPoint.com
Faisal Vawda Visits PIA's Plane Crash Victims' Residences

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2020 ) :On the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Sunday visited the residences of victims of plane crash in Karachi.

The minister expressed his condolence to the bereaved families of Bilal Ahmed, Dr Yasmin Akbari and Arghman Ali who lost their lives in PIA's plane crash at Karachi on Friday, said a press release.

The minister also conveyed the PM's special condolence messages to the families of victims and offered fateha for the departed souls.

The minister said the whole nation was grieved over the tragedy and the government would extend full support to the bereaved families in this hour of odd.

More Stories From Pakistan

