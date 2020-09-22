Faisal Vawda warns opposition not to drag national institutions into politics

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday while terming the all-parties conference (APC) as a 'sickness drama' asked the opposition to refrain from dragging state institutions into politics.

Talking to a private news channel, Vawda criticized the opposition's openly targeting of state institutions including the army and the National Accountability Court (NAB). He said that PPP and PML-N leadership should respect national institutions for the sake of national interests rather than giving preference to their own personal benefits.

He said opposition was united not to save the country but to save themselves.

He said PML-N was doing politics for seeking permission to send abroad PML-N vice President Maryum Nawaz Sharif but she would not be allowed to go abroad.

He lamented that offender Nawaz Sharif was healthy enough to take part in political activities in London, but unable to return back his home to face courts.

Vawda said corrupt politicians had done nothing in the past and would not get anything in the future as well, adding, these corrupt parties had once again proved that they had only gathered for protecting their personal interests.

He asserted that both PML-N and PPP had ignored the country and the nation rather preferred their vested interests.

He said dragging state institutions into politics remained always the agenda of Nawaz Sharif and his party adding he said the opposition should come up with some constructive agenda instead and raise genuine issues at the elected forums.