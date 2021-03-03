UrduPoint.com
Faisal Vawda Wins Senate Elections

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 11:10 PM

Faisal Vawda wins Senate elections

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s candidate for Senate elections from Sindh and Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda on Wednesday won the elections of Senate here.

While taking to media persons on the premises of the Sindh Assembly, he thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for fielding him for the Senate seat.

He congratulated the Returning Officer for conducting fair elections and said that the elections continued in a transparent manner.

Replying to a question on the Senate elections win of Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, he said that win and defeat were part of politics.

To another question, he said that he did not have any complex of minister-ship and he would continue to serve the people of his constituency even he did not have any portfolio.

