Faisalabad Admin Chalks Out Plan For Defence Day Celebrations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Defence Day will be observed on Sunday throughout Faisalabad division and the administration has chalked out various programmes to pay tribute to the martyrs of 1965 war.

According to official sources, Quran Khwani will be held at Deputy Commissioner Complex at 9 am, in which Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, other officers and staff, and representatives of civil society would participate.

Later, a painting exhibition would be inaugurated at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium of Faisalabad Arts Council at 11am in which portraits of martyrs of 1965 war would be displayed The DC will inaugurate the painting exhibition while national songs programme will be held at 12 noon at the same venue.

The Faisalabad Arts Council will also organise a Mehfil-e-Musha'ira (poetic sitting) at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium at 3 pm, in which renowned poets will participate and present tribute to martyrs of Pak army.

The Police Department will also arrange a function at 10:30 am for Yaum-e-Difa in Logic College Khurarianwala Adda in which Jawans of Tiger Force and retired army men will participate.

Faisalabad Photo Journalists Association (FPJA) will also arrange a function, 'Pak Fouj Tujhe Salaam' at Faisalabad Press Club at 7 pm on Sunday.

The police officers will also visit Yadgar-e-Shuhada and lay wreaths there to commemorate sacrifices of martyrs for the cause of Pakistan.

The city has been decorated with the steamers/banners pertaining to the portraits of martyrs.

Various social, religious and other organisations will also organise programmes to mark the Defense Day with national zeal.

Various programmes will also be held at tehsil and town levels to observe the Defence Day with national spirit.

