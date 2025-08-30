Faisalabad administration in full action for rapid flood relief

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) The divisional administration had intensified relief operations to support flood-affected

families by ensuring fast delivery of aid across the region.

Newly appointed Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar paid a detailed visit to flood-hit areas

of Chiniot district and reviewed on-ground measures.

Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmad,

parliamentarians Mahar Taimoor Amjad Lali and Saqib Khan Chadhar, Assistant Commissioners

Sadia Jamal and Dr Anas Saeed, CEO Health Dr Saqib Munir and others were also present.

The commissioner visited villages of Bhawana Tehsil, flood relief camps and Dost Muhammad Lali Bridge

where he received briefings on the prevailing situation and met with flood victims.

During interactions, he assured the affectees that the administration was actively working for their

early relief.

He also inspected relief camps at Chenab Nagar and Lalian. He directed that the camps must

remain fully functional in all respects with uninterrupted food supply and access for all affected families

including those unable to reach on their own.

He directed the officials of relief camps to ensure adequate arrangements for sheltering livestock and maintaining sufficient fodder stocks.

He also inspected the “Women on Wheel” mobile medical service and checked treatment facilities being provided to female patients. He directed that doctors should remain vigilant round the clock for welfare of the flood-affected people.

He also visited the TDCP Chenab Bridge point to assess floodwater situation.