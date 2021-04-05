UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Ahead Of Others In Operation Against Quacks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 05:40 PM

Faisalabad ahead of others in operation against quacks

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :In carrying out operations against quacks, Faisalabad division got the first position in the province during March.

According to the ranking, issued by the Punjab Healthcare Commission, Faisalabad district remained on the fourth number while tehsil Saddar remained on the third number in the province.

District Officer Health Dr Atta-ul-Monam said here Monday that 230 inspections were held for checking of quacks in all the four districts of the Faisalabad division. During the campaign, 44 medical stores/ clinics were sealed, 52 cases were sent to the Punjab Healthcare Commission and challan of 52 other clinics were issued.

In Faisalabad district alone, 41 inspections were held, of which challans of 38 medical stores/ clinics were conducted, cases were registered against 33, and 38 cases were forwarded to the Punjab Healthcare Commission.

Deputy District Officer Health Dr Muhammad Ahmed Khan held 17 inspections, challaned 17 clinics, sealed 15 and forwarded 17 to the healthcare commission in tehsil Saddar.

