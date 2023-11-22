Faisalabad arts council, FCCI join hands to promote art

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Punjab Council of the Arts Faisalabad division and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) here.

The MoU was signed by the Director Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam and President FCCI Dr Khurram Tariq on Wednesday.

Dr Khurram said there was a need to encourage local artists and promote fine arts and culture. He said that there was also a need to modernise the events instead of organising them in a traditional manner.

Earlier, the Arts Council director, along with his team, visited the Chamber and discussed with the president measures for development of various fields of arts.

He informed them about the aims and objectives of the Arts Council and said that he wanted to revive the arts council with the support of business community.

Deputy Director Arts Council Mohammad Imran Raza, Assistant Director Asad Hayat Nol and Zahra Batul were also present.

Director Faisalabad Arts Council Muhammad Abrar Alam also presented calligraphy artwork and a book to Dr. Khurram Tariq.