Faisalabad Arts Council To Hold "Jashan-e-Nazir Qaisar" On Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) will arrange "Jashan-e-Nazir Qaisar", here on Saturday (October 10, 2020).

According to FAC spokesman, the Jashan will be organized in the honor of renowned poet Nazir Qaisar at 4 p.m.

in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium in which literary personalities and poets will participate.

Among the guests include Irfan Sadiq, Tajeed Qaisar, Shah Dil Shams, Malik Irfan, Ahmad Umair, Ain Naqvi, Saqlain Jaffari, Ishtiaq Asjad, Ali Sadaf, Abida Ghani, Bushra Naz, Atif Rafiq, Alisha Ayyaz, Dr Taimoor Hassan, Farooq Bhatti, Amir Riaz, Sofia Bedar, Aqeel Shah, Afzal Khan, Mubasshar Sattar, Anjum Saleemi, Adnan Baig, Asif Ali and others.