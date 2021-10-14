Faisalabad BISE announces intermediate exam result

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education Faisalabad announced the result of intermediate part-I, II & composite annual examination-2021 here Thursday.

A spokesperson to the Board Sajid Naqvi Thursday said that the result was uploaded on a website at 5 p.m. by Chairperson Dr Tayyba Shaheen. Controller Examinations Shehnaz Alvi and others were also present.

The result is available at board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk The students can also get their result through SMS by sending roll number at 800240.

Total number of 111,547 boys and girls students appeared in the examination of which 109,970 candidates were declared pass under the government of the Punjab COVID-19 policy.

The pass percentage recorded 98.

59. 1577 students didn't appear in the examination and they were declared absent.

Chairperson Dr Tayyba Shaheen said that the students who were not satisfied with their results can sit in a special examination by cancelling their result within 15 days. She said that the students who had last chance and could not sit in the annual examination 2021 due to any reason were also allowed to take special examinations.

She further said that the students who had grade-F in class and their colleges had refused to submit their admission forms could also take a special examination. She said that a special examination would commence from November 27, 2021. For further information, the students can contact at land line number 0412517716.