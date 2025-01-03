Open Menu

Faisalabad BISE Bags General Trophy In Inter-board Sports Gala

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad, performed outstandingly in the all Pakistan inter-boards sports gala (boys) and clinched the general trophy.

The contests including hockey, athletics, badminton and table tennis were held under the aegis of Federal Board Islamabad.

According to Director Sports education board Muhammad Shahzad Khalid here Friday, inter-board teams across the country participated in the sports gala. A hockey match was played between Lahore board and Faisalabad board in which Faisalabad won the competition on penalty shots by 3-2.

The Faisalabad team also beat Peshawar in the badminton contest by 2-0.

In athletics, Faisalabad remained runner up. The Faisalabad board won the general trophy.

Board’s Chairperson/ Commissioner Silwat Saeed congratulated the players on their brilliant success.

