Faisalabad BISE Bags General Trophy In Inter-board Sports Gala
Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2025 | 04:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Faisalabad, performed outstandingly in the all Pakistan inter-boards sports gala (boys) and clinched the general trophy.
The contests including hockey, athletics, badminton and table tennis were held under the aegis of Federal Board Islamabad.
According to Director Sports education board Muhammad Shahzad Khalid here Friday, inter-board teams across the country participated in the sports gala. A hockey match was played between Lahore board and Faisalabad board in which Faisalabad won the competition on penalty shots by 3-2.
The Faisalabad team also beat Peshawar in the badminton contest by 2-0.
In athletics, Faisalabad remained runner up. The Faisalabad board won the general trophy.
Board’s Chairperson/ Commissioner Silwat Saeed congratulated the players on their brilliant success.
Recent Stories
Video featuring Hania Aamir, Yashma Gill performing energetic dance goes viral
19-year old Indian girl takes her own life during live Instagram stream
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival launches 'Startup Pitch Competition'
Türkiye's annual inflation drops to 44.38% in December
AIM Global Manufacturing Awards opens nominations
Pakistan, Iran navies conduct Passage Exercise
FBMA International Show Jumping Cup begins in Abu Dhabi
South Africa opt to bat first against Pakistan in second Test match today
AD Ports Group closes 2024 with strong growth
Pakistan replace Naseem Shah with Mir Hamza in 2nd Test match against South Afri ..
Karachi ranks as most polluted city in world with AQI 270 points
UN experts call for end to Israeli violations of Gaza's health sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 received 34,578 emergency calls in 20241 minute ago
-
PHC Abbottabad bench rejects objection on Haripur press club registration1 minute ago
-
Eight gamblers held2 minutes ago
-
Three injured robbers held after encounter2 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad BISE bags general trophy in inter-board sports gala2 minutes ago
-
Dacoit gang busted2 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Women University delegation visits Parliament House12 minutes ago
-
NA speaker expresses deep sorrow over demise of former Senate chairman’s wife32 minutes ago
-
Hoax caller arrested in Lodhran32 minutes ago
-
Govt. to renovate 75-year-old school buildings in Lahore32 minutes ago
-
Security & travel arrangements for Kurram's convoy underway : Dr. Saif32 minutes ago
-
Police department released Performance report for the year 202432 minutes ago