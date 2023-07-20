Faisalabad BISE to announce SSC result on July 31

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad has completed arrangements to announce the result of annual secondary school certificate examination-2023 on July 31

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Faisalabad has completed arrangements to announce the result of annual secondary school certificate examination-2023 on July 31.

The result will be uploaded at website www.bisefsd.edu.pk at 10 a.m. The students will be able to check their results by entering roll numbers.

The result will also be available in CDs against Rs 200 per CD which will have to be deposited in designated bank branches of United Bank Limited kotwali road and board office.

These details were shared by board Secretary Dr Habib ul Rehman here on Thursday.

The candidates can contact Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali Controller Examination at land line number 041-2517710 for any query, he said.