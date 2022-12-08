UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Board Announce Schedule For SSC Annual Examination 2023

Umer Jamshaid Published December 08, 2022 | 02:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education, Faisalabad announced the schedule for submission of admission forms for SSC (Secondary school Certificate) first annual examination-2023.

According to the schedule issued here Thursday, admission forms with single fee will be accepted from December 16 to January 16, 2023.

With double fee from January 17 to 27 and with triple fee from January 28 to February 7.

The examination was expected to start from April 8.

For further information, the concerned board's branch can be visited, said Sajid Naqvi, a spokesperson.

