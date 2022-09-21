UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Board Announces Readmission Schedule

Published September 21, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :The Faisalabad board of Intermediate and Secondary education has announced re-admission schedule for Matric Part-I (nine class) for regular/private students who were absent or unsatisfied from their results in examination-2022.

Board Secretary Dr Saleem Tiqi Shah said on Wednesday that the last date for readmission hadbeen fixed October 19. The fee will be Rs 1,395 and after the due date, Rs 500 will be chargedas late fee, he added.

