UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Board Extends Admission Forms Date For Matriculation Exam

Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Faisalabad board extends admission forms date for matriculation exam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) Faisalabad education Board has extended the date for submission of admission forms for matriculation annual examination 2023.

According to the revised schedule, admission forms with single fee will be accepted till January 25, with double fee till February 6 and with triple fee till February 14.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Education Punjab January February

Recent Stories

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian ..

NDMA Held an Interactive Session with Humanitarian Partners

27 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of ..

OIC Secretary-General Addresses the 3rd Edition of the African Conference for th ..

28 minutes ago
 TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out o ..

TECNO’s Camon 19 Pro blows the competition out of the water with its features!

34 minutes ago
 UAE one of leading countries globally in combattin ..

UAE one of leading countries globally in combatting terrorism

42 minutes ago
 BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery ..

BEEAH Recycling to launch UAE’s first EV battery recycling facility

1 hour ago
 Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assi ..

Sherry urges major greenhouse gas emitters to assist global clean energy transit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.