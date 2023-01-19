Faisalabad board extends admission forms date for matriculation exam

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab board Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) Faisalabad education Board has extended the date for submission of admission forms for matriculation annual examination 2023.

According to the revised schedule, admission forms with single fee will be accepted till January 25, with double fee till February 6 and with triple fee till February 14.