Faisalabad Board gets position in sports gala

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad secured the first position in Athletics competitions in all Pakistan Inter-board sports Gala in the Federal capital.

The gala was organized by the Inter Board Sports Committee in which competitions of Athletics, football, hockey and table tennis were held.

Muhammad Akram of Faisalabad Board got gold medal in 800-meter and 1500-meter race, Arham Sharif won gold medal in Javelin throw, Ghulam Mahboob got silver medal in 400-meter race, while Muhammad Hussain in 100-meter, Touqeer Nasir in 1500-meter. Muhammad Ishtiaq got a bronze medal in long jump.

The Faisalabad Board also secured second position in football and 4th in hockey.

Secretary board Dr Saleem Tiqqi congratulated Director Sports Muhammad Shahzad Khaliand players.