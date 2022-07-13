UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Board Issues Revised Exams Schedule

Muhammad Irfan Published July 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Faisalabad board issues revised exams schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has released a revised schedule of three papers of Intermediate Part-I, which were postponed due to Eid-ul-Azha and by-elections in the Punjab province.

According to the schedule issued here on Wednesday, these papers would be held on the following dates:- Geography paper in the first group, and Fine Arts in the second group, would be held on Friday, July 29.

Papers of Civics, business Math in the first group, and Philosophy in the second group, would be held on July 27.

English paper in the first and second groups has been reschedule for July 28.

The other papers would be held according to the schedule, released by the board earlier.

Controller Examinations Dr Jaffar Ali said that 117,178 candidates would take part in the Inter Part-I Examination-2022, and 365 examination centres had been set up in four district of the division to facilitate them.

