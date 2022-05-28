UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Board Takes Measures For Elimination Of 'Booti Mafia'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Faisalabad board takes measures for elimination of 'Booti mafia'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Chairperson board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen has said that effective measures have been taken for holding the Secondary school Certificate 9th class annual examination transparently and elimination of 'Booti Mafia' (people involved in the use of unfair means in examination).

Presiding over a meeting here Saturday, she said that 186,394 candidates, boys and girls, are taking the examination in four districts of the Faisalabad division. She said that the BISE had set up 552 examination centres in four districts -- Chiniot, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang and Faisalabad.

She clarified that carrying cell-phones by examination staff including mobile inspectors, distributors, superintendents, and deputy superintendents had also been banned.

More Stories From Pakistan

