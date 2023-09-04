Open Menu

Faisalabad Board To Declare Inter Part-II Result On Sept 13

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2023 | 05:22 PM

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad, will declare the results of Intermediate annual examination part-II and composite-2023 on Sept 13

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ):The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad, will declare the results of Intermediate annual examination part-II and composite-2023 on Sept 13.

The result of Intermediate Part-I-2023 will be announced on October 10.

Secretary Board Dr Habib-ur-Rehman said here Monday that the results would be uploaded to the board website www.bisefsd.edu.pkThe result will also be available in CDs for Rs 200 per CD from the UBL Kotwali Road and other bank branches.

In case of further details, Controller Examinations Dr Muhammad Jafar Ali could be contacted at landline No. 041-2517710.

