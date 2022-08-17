Faisalabad board to take practical exam, who had missed it

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Faisalabad has decided to give an opportunity to the matriculation students who could not appear in the scheduled practical exam due to certain reasons.

According to controller examination, Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, the decision was taken in a meeting of the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC). He said that students, who failed to appear in annual practical examination-2022, could submit their particulars along with an application to Deputy Controller (Conduct Branch) Muhammad Yusuf at the education board Faisalabad by Thursday, August 18, by hand.

Students who had already given their requests to the board are not needed to give fresh applications, he said.

He said that for further information, students could visit website www.bisefsd.edu.pk or contact the controller examination at land line number 041-9330336 or conduct branch at 41-9330388.