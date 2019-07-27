UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Boy Kills Mother Over Electricity Bill

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 17 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 05:02 PM

Faisalabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) A boy killed his mother in Faisalabad following a quarrel on high electricity bill in Faisalabad.

In Faisalabad, excessive electricity bill led to a fight in a family that enraged a son. The son then killed his mother while injured the father.

According to details, the incident took place in Thikriwala, Chak 67 GB area of Faisalabad.

Sarwar, a 56-year-old man, got more than usual electricity bill, which resulted in a heated argument with his son Mujahid. The 22-year-old son got enraged and opened fire at his parents.

Resultantly, Safia 55, got injured and was taken to hospital, but she could not survive.

Sarwar was taken to Allied Hospital where he was being given medical treatment.

The son after killing his mother and injuring the father managed to escape the scene.

