Faisalabad Business Community Appreciates PTI Govt's Economic Policies

Umer Jamshaid Published March 27, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Faisalabad business community appreciates PTI govt's economic policies

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :Representatives of business community have endorsed the economic policies of the present government and demanded continuity of its policies for further growth of businesses in the country.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mian Kashif Zia, Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA), said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government introduced prudent policies which not only stabilised the national economy but also opened new vistas for further economic growth. He said that knitwear exports witnessed 35 per cent increase during the last two years, which was the highest figure in the history of Pakistan. He said that political stability and maturity were necessary to accelerate the pace of national progress and prosperity.

Kashif Zia said that the PTI government policies restored the trust of foreign buyers and now they were diverting their exports orders to Pakistan. He said that all parties should show political maturity and let the PTI government complete its constitutional tenure.

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Atif Munir Sheikh said that every responsible individual as well as political party must discourage such situation which might affect the industrial production and exports and national economic interests must remain supreme as the national solidarity, progress, prosperity and integrity were directly linked with it.

He said that government had taken unprecedented steps and introduced smart lockdown to kept the industrial wheel moving.

He said that the government policies played a major role in catalyzing economic activities and country's growth was recorded highest in the region. Therefore, the political parties should shun their petty differences and support national economic agenda in order to put Pakistan on the road to progress and prosperity, he added.

Meanwhile, Central Chairman All Pakistan Bed-sheets & Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Arif Ehsan Malik said that Prime Minister Imran Khan took bold steps to contain novel coronavirus pandemic by adopting smart lockdown policy, which not only saved jobs of millions of workers but also helped enhance national exports.

Similarly, the PM also initiated 10 billion tree tsunami program to address the issue of climate changes and this progress was appreciated at global level. Due to government policies, all economic indicators are positive now. Hence, the business community fully endorses the policies of the PTI government and wants it to complete it constitutional term, he added.

