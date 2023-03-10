UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Business Community Urged To Donate To Charities

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Faisalabad business community urged to donate to charities

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Saylani Welfare International Trust (SWIT) Founding Chairman Maulana Bashir Ahmad Farooqi Qadri has called upon the business community to lend more charity to welfare organisations to help those in need in the current circumstances.

Speaking at Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Friday, he said the SWIT was providing food to 15 million people daily and playing its role in almost all other social sectors. He said individuals getting a salary of Rs 25,000 or less per month were not only being provided free food by the Saylani Daster Khawan but also food items for their families.

He appreciated welfare activities of the Faisalabad business community and said that he was confident that they would continue to support the Saylani Foundation.

He said the local Info-Tech centre was providing free training to the needy students and they had expressed their best abilities.

SWIT official Yasin said that the IT centre had provided training to 7,000 students so far, and almost half of them had started their own businesses.

He said that Faisalabad was receiving Rs 11 billion through Saylani charity boxes. He said that the SWIT was providing free meals to 'Panahgahs' and 'Langer khanas' across the country in addition to many other welfare organisations.

FCCI Senior Vice President Dr Sajjad Arshad welcomed Maulana Bashir Farooqi and promised continuing full support to his organisation.

A documentary about Saylani was also screened while Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhalli offered vote of thanks. Later, Dr. Sajjad Arshad presented the FCCI shield to Maulana Bashir Ahmad.

