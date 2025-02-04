Faisalabad Business Facilitation Center Stands Second In Province In Issuing NOCs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 06:45 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Business Facilitation Center, established at the Commissioner Office Faisalabad, remained second in the province by issuing 5,660 No Objection Certificates (NOCs) last year.
Commissioner Maryam Khan cut a cake on completion of a year of the center in which Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir and acting CPO Abdul Wahab participated. CEO FIEDMC Mian Jamil Ahmed and other noted persons from the business community were also present.
The commissioner gave away shields to officers of 4 top departments in issuance of NOCs and also distributed certificates among representatives of other departments.
As many as 5,660 NOCs have been issued from the center while 90 others are in the pipeline.
About 9,195 businessmen visited the center to seek different information which is a record.
The commissioner said that special measures were being taken to promote e-paper and businessmen were being provided with ‘Click Away’ services on the directions of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
Earlier, Manage Javed Bajwa briefed the participants on the working of the center.
