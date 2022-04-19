UrduPoint.com

Faisalabad Businessmen Urged To Exploit Business Potential Of New Lahore City

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Faisalabad businessmen urged to exploit business potential of New Lahore City

Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Director Investors Relations Fardan Khalid Tuesday said the New Lahore City was a national project and the business community from Faisalabad must exploit its business potential

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) Director Investors Relations Fardan Khalid Tuesday said the New Lahore City was a national project and the business community from Faisalabad must exploit its business potential. Giving a presentation on RUDA at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he said ,"Under the Sindh Tass Agreement, we had to brickline river Ravi immediately after this agreement but we failed to do so." Water from the River Chenab was now channelized to the River Ravi through BRB Canal but its quantity was quite insufficient for a river, he added.

He said the new city would be developed on 47 kilometers along the River Ravi and its water would be repeatedly recycled to fulfill public needs. It cover over 120,000 acres of land and it would have different areas dedicated for government officials, knowledge, tourism, entertainment, sports, commercial, downtown and industrial areas.

He said the new city would be developed on most modern and scientific lines in order to offer international level facilities to its inhabitants.

The RUDA had so far received investment offers of 8 billion Dollars. On completion in 2050, it would be the world's largest river front city.

In order to save its natural ecosystem, he said, 13% green area would be reserved, whereas at present Lahore had only 1% green area.

He said in the first phase, 2,000 acres of land had been leased out to Arif Habib Group for real estate development. Arif Habib in collaboration with other 18 groups would make investment in RUDA.

He said about 10,000 acres had been allocated for the industrial area which would be adjacent to the eastern bypass of Lahore Ring Road. It would be 13 kilometers away from the airport and 10 kilometers from the railway station, and have easy access to the GT Road.

He said initially the land price had been evaluated at Rs. 70-80 million per acre, however, the final price would be determined in consultation with the international evaluators. He assured to remain in touch with FCCI to provide the latest information about the mega project. He invited FCCI office bearers to visit the RUDA office after Eid.

