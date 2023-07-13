Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) delegation calls on Punjab governor

(@FahadShabbir)

A delegation from the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), led by President Dr. Khurram Tariq, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor"s House, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation from the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), led by President Dr. Khurram Tariq, called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman at the Governor"s House, here on Thursday.

The governor, speaking on the occasion, said that the country's economy is improving due to the prudent policies of the government and foreign investment is also increasing.

The governor said traders and industrialists are backbone of a country's economy, adding that the PML-N government has always took steps to facilitate business community and solved their problems on priority basis.

Governor Punjab said that the government is taking all possible measures for the development of trade and industry. He said that industry and trade not only lead to economic development, but also provides employment to many families. Governor Punjab said that promotion of technical and vocational education is very important for providing skilled manpower to the industries.

He said distribution of laptops on merit to students will increase opportunities for entrepreneurship. Governor Punjab further said that work is being done on a priority basis to strengthen the links between academia and industry in the universities.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab asked the president Faisalabad chamber of commerce and Industry to prepare a working plan for setting up a modern IT center on the plot of Faisalabad Chamber in M3 Industrial Estate. He said that he problems of the business community of Faisalabad would be conveyed to the concerned departments of the provincial government and recommendations for solving the problems related to the federation will be sent to the relevant departments of the Federal government.

FCCI President Dr. Khurram Tariq said exports can be increased manifold by providing a favorable environment to the business community.

He further the government should devise a comprehensive, systematic and integrated development plan especially for the SME sector.

The FCCI delegation comprised Senior Vice President Dr. Sajjad Arshad and Vice President Haji Muhammad Aslam Bhali, Executive Members Muhammad Asim, Haji Abdul Raf, Mian Muhammad Tayyab, Dr. Ejaz Nisar, Muhammad Azhar Chaudhry, Ex-President Muzamil Sultan, Ex-Vice President Bilal Waheed Sheikh, Ex-Executive Members Sheikh Muhammad Fazil, Amjad Ali Amjad, Ms. Nighat Shahid and Sobia Aqeel.