Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) celebrates Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq victory with zeal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The business community of Faisalabad has celebrated Independence Day and historic victory in Marka-e-Haq with extraordinary zeal and enthusiasm.

The twin celebration began when Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara unfurled the national flag amid resounding chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” and “Pak Army Zindabad” during a flag hoisting ceremony at FCCI Complex here on Thursday.

In his brief but spirited address, FCCI President paid rich tribute to those who sacrificed their lives for the creation and defense of the motherland.

He described Marka-e-Haq triumph as a moment that has written a new chapter in Pakistan’s history.

Congratulating Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Shamshad, Air Marshal Zaheer Babar Sidhu and Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, he lauded the Pak armed forces for their successful defense of the nation.

He remarked that India once again attempted an attack under the cover of darkness but Pakistani soldiers not only foiled it with composure and resolve but they also sent a powerful message to the world that wars are won not merely with weapons and aircraft but it is won with the spirit of sacrifice.

Bharara said that the failed Indian aggression has united the entire Pakistani nation while Pakistani youth are also proving their mettle in the field of IT.

Expatriate Pakistanis from around the world had personally called him to congratulate on this success which is reflecting a renewed sense of national pride, he added.

The FCCI President said that the business community had long desired such a transformation where Pakistan’s name is respected globally and the nation can hold its head high in the comity of nations.

Discussing the economy, he acknowledged that Pakistan had been caught in cycles of growth and decline but said the situation was now improving.

He urged the business community to play its role in building a stable and sustainable economy.

Linking economic resilience to environmental responsibility, he appealed to every citizen to plant at least one tree on this Independence Day to make Pakistan greener.

Immediately after the flag hoisting, Rehan Naseem Bharara accompanied by former presidents and executive members planted a sapling as a symbolic gesture.

The event also featured a symbolic walk, cake-cutting ceremony and distribution of gifts among the children who participated in the celebrations.

Former FCCI presidents Rana Sikandar Azam and Chaudhry Muhammad Nawaz along with executive members Hajji Muhammad Attaullah, Jawad Shafiq, Muhammad Tayyab, Waheed Khaliq Ramay, Mirza Muhammad Akram Mughal, Hajji Abdur Rauf, Muhammad Naveed and others also attended the ceremony.

Later, Hajji Muhammad Abid led a special prayer for the success of Pakistan and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry.