Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) arranges condolence reference for Ansar Naqvi

(@FahadShabbir)

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) arranged a condolence reference here on Wednesday to pay tribute to Ansar Naqvi, director programming and current affairs in a private media house

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) arranged a condolence reference here on Wednesday to pay tribute to Ansar Naqvi, director programming and current affairs in a private media house.

He was died in plane crash in Karachi before Eidul Fitr.

Addressing the reference, Rana Sikandar Azam Khan President FCCI said that Ansar Naqvi was a seasoned journalist with extraordinary qualities of professionalism and humanity.

He prayed rest for departed souls and patience for the bereaved family.

Other speakers also addressed the condolence reference and paid glowing tribute to the services rendered by Ansar.

In the end, Dr Sajjad Arshad executive member FCCI prayed for the all martyrs of plane crash including.