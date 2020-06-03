UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (FCCI) Arranges Condolence Reference For Ansar Naqvi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:55 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) arranges condolence reference for Ansar Naqvi

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) arranged a condolence reference here on Wednesday to pay tribute to Ansar Naqvi, director programming and current affairs in a private media house

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) : Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) arranged a condolence reference here on Wednesday to pay tribute to Ansar Naqvi, director programming and current affairs in a private media house.

He was died in plane crash in Karachi before Eidul Fitr.

Addressing the reference, Rana Sikandar Azam Khan President FCCI said that Ansar Naqvi was a seasoned journalist with extraordinary qualities of professionalism and humanity.

He prayed rest for departed souls and patience for the bereaved family.

Other speakers also addressed the condolence reference and paid glowing tribute to the services rendered by Ansar.

In the end, Dr Sajjad Arshad executive member FCCI prayed for the all martyrs of plane crash including.

Related Topics

Karachi Faisalabad Martyrs Shaheed Died Chamber Commerce Family Media All Industry

Recent Stories

Polish Parliament Speaker Sets Presidential Vote f ..

28 seconds ago

Russia adds 8,536 cases, total now 432,277

29 seconds ago

Pope says racism 'intolerable', in reaction to Flo ..

31 seconds ago

Turkey's annual inflation rate soars to 11.39 pct ..

32 seconds ago

OPEC+ Discusses Two Options Regarding Extension of ..

34 seconds ago

Qatar rejects Israeli plan to annex West Bank

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.