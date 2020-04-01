UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Demands Strategy To Avoid Re-lockdown Of Industrial Sector

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:53 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands strategy to avoid re-lockdown of industrial sector

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan has demanded the government formulate a comprehensive strategy by incorporating necessary precautionary, safety and protective measures to avoid re-lockdown of industrial and commercial sectors before the lifting of current restrictions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan has demanded the government formulate a comprehensive strategy by incorporating necessary precautionary, safety and protective measures to avoid re-lockdown of industrial and commercial sectors before the lifting of current restrictions.

He was participating in a video-link conference, which was attended by Federal Secretary Commerce Ahmad Nawaz Sukhaira and representatives of different chambers of the country.

He said that the government had exempted some industries from lockdown in view of their importance but their supportive and ancillary industry had not been provided the facility.

This is creating hurdles in the functioning of exempted industry with full capacity, he added.

He demanded that the government should also identify the supporting and ancillary industry and also exempt it from lockdown so that the main industry could function with its full capacity.

Mian Javed Iqbal, former president FCCI proposed that the government should announce a sizeable fund to help out the unemployed workers. This fund should be distributed through chambers and other registered organizations under the supervision of local administration.

The federal secretary commerce appreciated the proposal and promised that he would forward this proposal to the quarters concerned to review it.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chamber Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

SA asks Islamic world to wait for clarity about CO ..

8 minutes ago

DGCX Gold Futures trading volumes increase

25 minutes ago

AJK President strongly condemns unprovoked firing ..

30 minutes ago

DG Food Authority visits quarantine center, inspec ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

2 minutes ago

Pace of Economic Recovery From COVID-19 Crisis to ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.