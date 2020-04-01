Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands strategy to avoid re-lockdown of industrial sector

President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan has demanded the government formulate a comprehensive strategy by incorporating necessary precautionary, safety and protective measures to avoid re-lockdown of industrial and commercial sectors before the lifting of current restrictions

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan has demanded the government formulate a comprehensive strategy by incorporating necessary precautionary, safety and protective measures to avoid re-lockdown of industrial and commercial sectors before the lifting of current restrictions.

He was participating in a video-link conference, which was attended by Federal Secretary Commerce Ahmad Nawaz Sukhaira and representatives of different chambers of the country.

He said that the government had exempted some industries from lockdown in view of their importance but their supportive and ancillary industry had not been provided the facility.

This is creating hurdles in the functioning of exempted industry with full capacity, he added.

He demanded that the government should also identify the supporting and ancillary industry and also exempt it from lockdown so that the main industry could function with its full capacity.

Mian Javed Iqbal, former president FCCI proposed that the government should announce a sizeable fund to help out the unemployed workers. This fund should be distributed through chambers and other registered organizations under the supervision of local administration.

The federal secretary commerce appreciated the proposal and promised that he would forward this proposal to the quarters concerned to review it.