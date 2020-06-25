Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands extension in date of filing sales tax returns

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rana Sikandar Azam Wednesday demanded an extension in date for filing sales tax returns and assets declarations in view of corona lockdown

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) President Rana Sikandar Azam Wednesday demanded an extension in date for filing sales tax returns and assets declarations in view of corona lockdown.

Addressing the FCCI Standing Committee on Taxation, he said the date should be extended up to June 30 and the assets' declaration's date should also be extended to September 30.

The meeting was attended by Saqib Majeed, Senior Vice President FCCI, Bilal Waheed Sheikh,Rana Ikramullah and Habibur Rehman Gill.