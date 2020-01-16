UrduPoint.com
Faisalabad Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Hails Establishment Of PCRC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 08:33 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry hails establishment of PCRC

The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has hailed the government's decision of creating Pakistan Corporate Restructuring Company (PCRC) in order to revive the sick industrial units on top priority basis

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) has hailed the government's decision of creating Pakistan Corporate Restructuring Company (PCRC) in order to revive the sick industrial units on top priority basis.

Appreciating the development, FCCI President Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan said that sick textile units of the district had annual export capacity of over 1 billion metres of clothes and providing immediate jobs to more than 82,000 workers.

He hoped that the PCRC would play its role for reviving the sick industrial units and many export-oriented units, which fell victim of circumstances, would resume business activities.

